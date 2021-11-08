First-generation students talk to high schoolers

On Monday, several first-generation college graduates — now successful administrators and professionals at Indiana State University — told their stories of adversity and how a college degree changed their lives.
They spoke to about 80 Vigo County School Corp. high school students during ISU's inaugural First Generation College Student Celebration in the Heritage Ballroom of Tirey Hall. First generation is defined as students whose parents have not yet earned a post-secondary education degree.
Caroline Mallory, now dean of ISU's College of Health and Human Services, described herself as an average high school student, one of three children raised by a single mom who didn't have a lot of money.
Attending a university “changed my life," she said. "It helped me understand my capacity to be successful."
She was "so scared" about taking her first college statistics class because she had always struggled with math; she ended up getting a B-plus.
"It was a turning point that helped me realize I was a capable individual who could absolutely be successful," Mallory said. "Getting a college degree does make a difference. It helps you be more confident in your ability to guide your own lives and to be happy in your life."
Most importantly, her multiple degrees gave her the confidence to know she could always provide for her family. "Watching my mom struggle to raise three children on a very small income had a tremendous impact on me," Mallory said.
She said she hoped the stories the high school students heard "inspire you and help you become the person you want to be."
Ardell Sanders, ISU executive director of residential life, grew up on the west side of Chicago and talked about the challenges he faced his senior year at a private high school because his family fell behind on tuition; he almost didn't graduate. It took years to pay what was owed, and he lost out on a college scholarship, he said.
He worked in retail for five years until he realized he wasn’t going to attain any of the positions he was interested in without having a college degree. Sanders ultimately did attend and graduate from college; he never lost hope, and never let obstacles stop him from achieving his goals, he said.
Kale Walker, an ISU training specialist and human resources generalist, said there was a common denominator among all those attending Monday's event. "We all have a dream — one day of growing up and being a lawyer, a doctor, going back to serve your community or maybe just making your parents proud."
That dream, Walker said, "has to fuel your fire."
He told the high school students, "I know that you've struggled. There have been times you wanted to give up because we have college students who feel the same way. But we remind them of what that dream was."
Walker implored students, “Please do not let anyone take your dream from you.”
He also told the audience that "we are a village here at ISU. We welcome you. ... We are a family. "
Speaker Aaron Slocum told students, "Have a mindset that failure is not an option."
ISU president Deborah Curtis also was a first generation college graduate. She told the high school students, "You are in good company here." About half of ISU students are first generation, and ISU has the services and resources to help them succeed, she said.
Advanced education beyond high school "is absolutely necessary" in today's economy, Curtis said.
The speakers had an impact on the high school students.
"I think it was very inspirational," said Karisha Thomas, a South Vigo junior. "I'm from a low income family and it inspired me to reach out and try to do stuff and find different ways to go to college. It let me know I can do it. If they can do it, I can do it." She wants to study nursing.
Kasey Bates, a West Vigo High School senior, said she was inspired by the speakers' stories and backgrounds and the challenges they overcame.
James Riddle, South Vigo senior, said his takeaway from the event was that "no matter where you come from or what your background is, you can always be a leader ... and a role model to many other people."
Rana Johnson, ISU associate vice president for inclusive excellence/strategic initiatives, said the event was intended to recognize first generation students who are in high school and plan to attend college.
"We are hoping students find or see themselves represented in some of the speakers today and also they are able to acquire some resources from our financial aid office, from enrollment management and student affairs. And we hope they go a step further and talk to some of the first generation faculty, staff and administrators who are part of the audience today," Johnson said.
