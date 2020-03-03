First Friday evolving into Block Party with extended festival hours

A new Block Party version of the monthly First Friday downtown event will feature a family-friendly street closing for a beer garden, food trucks and live music.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce announced the new spin on the familiar event this morning, along with sponsor Terre Haute Chevrolet.
On April 3, the traditional First Friday elements of visiting local museums, stores and restaurants from 5 to 7 p.m. will continue along Wabash Avenue.
Then from 7 to 10 p.m., Sixth Street between Wabash Avenue and Ohio Street will be closed for the First Friday: Block Party transformation into an open-air beer garden with family activities and performances by local musicians.
The popular Terre Haute band Mullet Over will kick off the new First Friday: Block Party on April 3.
Other dates and performers are Dylan Raymond on May 1, Crowe Committee on June 5, The Lemon Brothers on Sept. 4 and The Nobodies on Oct. 2. No band has been selected yet for July 3 or Aug. 7.
"It's no secret that First Friday needed some new excitement and we believe this is the perfect way to ignite this event," Chamber President Kristin Craig said during the announcement of the expanded event. "The outpouring of support for this new concept has been extraordinary. We'd especially like to thank Terre Haute Chevrolet, Indiana State University, First Financial Bank and the four local restaurants that have been working on this from the beginning, The Verve, Copper Bar, Wise Pies and the Saratoga."
The City of Terre Haute has also helped coordinate the new First Friday. Mayor Duke Bennett has pledged support through donations of picnic tables and other items. Police Chief Shawn Keen has reviewed and signed off on the event.
"We felt like we were missing out in providing entertainment and creating a strong reason to keep people downtown for an extended period of time," Craig said of the redesign, "so we went back to the drawing board and looked at a few different options and ultimately what we decided was to bring back the old and mix it in with the new."
Kevin Cauble, general manager of Terre Haute Chevrolet, explained that last year he had the idea to set up a free stage in front of the chamber office for performances, and he thought it added to the street festival feel and fun. That idea helped spur the organized addition of music to the block party.
"We're really, really excited to be able to give back a little bit to the community this way and to participate," he said. "I really look forward to seeing everyone on April 3."
The Downtown Terre Haute advisory board also worked on the project, and First Financial Bank is allowing food trucks to set up in their downtown lots.
Fliers to post about First Fridays and more information is available at terrehautechamber.com and at DowntownTH on Facebook.
