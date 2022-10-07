Piper Sandler, a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm founded in 1895, with expertise in industry equity research, has recognized First Financial Bank as one of the top 35 high-performing small-cap banks in the country.
To earn Sm-All Star status, companies must meet various performance criteria related to growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength, First Financial said in a news release.
Some of the hurdles include outperforming the industry medians for deposit, loan and earnings per share growth, as well as maintaining a ratio for nonperforming assets to loans of one percent or less.
“We are honored to receive this designation once again,” stated Norman L. Lowery, Chairman, CEO and President. “Our performance reflects the dedication of our associates who go above and beyond for our customers and shareholders.”
