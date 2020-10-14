First Financial Bank has partnered with Ivy Tech Community College’s Terre Haute campus to establish the Students First Scholarship for first-generation college students, those who are the first in their families to attend college.
Nine $1,000 scholarships will be awarded annually to eligible students attending the Ivy Tech Terre Haute campus.
The scholarship was established to support the community’s future workforce during the pandemic, according to an Ivy Tech news release. The Ivy Tech Terre Haute campus serves students from nine counties in the Wabash Valley, and an estimated 85% of graduates will choose to live and work within those communities. First Financial Bank has invested in Ivy Tech Terre Haute students for more than twenty years, the college said.
“The vast majority of Ivy Tech graduates choose to live and work locally, so supporting their education is one of the best investments we can make,” Norman L. Lowery, FFB's CEO, president and chairman, said in the news release. “Education is key to creating greater career opportunities, and we want to see Ivy Tech graduates and Indiana flourish."
Individuals are eligible for the scholarship if their parents or guardians did not complete a four-year college degree, attended some college but did not complete, or completed a two-year associate degree. Anyone whose parents or guardians meet this criteria can still be defined as first-generation, even if their older siblings attended college.
To learn more and apply for the Students First Scholarship, visit link.ivytech.edu/studentsfirst.
Ivy Tech classes start Oct. 26 and Jan. 13, and registration is open.
