First Financial Corp. and HopFed Bancorp. on Monday announced the completion of a merger that includes Bancorp.'s owned subsidiary Heritage Bank USA Inc.
Under the terms, shareholders of HopFed Bancorp (HFBC) may elect to receive either or a combination of 0.444 shares of First Financial common stock or $21.00 in cash for each share of HFBC common stock owned. Payout is subject to proration to achieve a targeted aggregate split of 50 percent of HFBC shares being exchanged for First Financial common stock and 50 percent for cash.
Based upon First Financial’s closing price of $43.43 per share on Friday and a 50/50 split, the shareholder would receive total consideration of about $20.14 per share. The total transaction value is about $133.9 million.
“We are happy we can officially welcome the customers and associates of Heritage Bank to the First Financial family,” said Norman L. Lowery, president and CEO of First Financial. “We look forward to building on the Heritage tradition of excellent products and services as we combine our institutions into one dynamic community bank.”
“This partnership between our two great companies represents a significant milestone for our customers and our valued associates,” added John Peck, President and CEO of HFBC. “It provides added strength to our organization and substantial opportunities for growth.”
As a result of the merger, First Financial Bank now operates 83 banking centers and five loan production offices serving Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.