First day is the 'most exciting' one for Vigo School Corp. students

As a new school year started Tuesday, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary principal Suzanne Marrs told fifth-graders about the unique responsibility they have as school leaders and role models.
"Be the kind kids," the ones who accept everyone, she told them at the conclusion of a school rally, after the younger students had gone to class.
If someone is having a difficult day, ask them what's wrong, she told the fifth-graders. "Sometimes, people just need a friend."
If a child is alone on the playground, invite them to join in on an activity. If someone doesn't know the rules of the game, teach them, Marrs said.
"You know what I expect here at Consolidated," she said. "You know what kind of student we try to represent to the whole West Terre Haute community."
Charged with that new responsibility, the student leaders proceeded to their own classrooms.
"The first day of school is always busy, but it's the most exciting day of the year," Marrs said later. "Many of these children, we haven't seen for two months." Now, everyone is ready for a new year and a fresh start.
The day began with the rally, and the school's 320 students sat on the gym bleachers wondering what the new year will bring. "This is going to be the best year ever. Can you say it with me?" Marrs asked the students.
The children responded in unison, "The best year ever."
Marrs, who is in her ninth year as Consolidated principal, told them about some new initiatives at the school, including a new sensory path called the Focus Freeway, where children will be able to go to "chill out" and move around when necessary. The school also will have something called the Imagination Station, with STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] activities and a LEGO wall.
The school also has a new Sensory Rock Garden/therapy garden outside where a counselor can take a child "to talk about things going on in their lives," Marrs said. Last year, children painted rocks in memory of loved ones, and pets, they have lost.
The morning brought with it a few tearful kindergarten students, and tearful parents of kindergarten students. Other children proudly wore their new school clothes and backpacks, with some carrying in bags of items teachers treasure, including tissue and paper towels.
Fifth-grader Tate Padgett said he's ready for the school year, but he will miss riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers with his friends over the summer. "It's good," he said, of the return to school.
Among the parents in the gym was Taylor Keen, whose son, Logan Cottom, is starting kindergarten — but he was ready. He's had two years of preschool at Consolidated "so we're OK with it," Keen said. "He's been ready for three weeks.
"I'm a little nervous, but I know he'll be OK," she said.
Kindergarten teacher Debbie Dailey passed out camouflage caps to her students with the children's names on them. Her theme for this school year is "boot camp," and her own outfit included some subtle camouflage.
The year is a special one for Allison Lindsay, who taught for eight years at Davis Park but this year will teach at Consolidated; her son, Nathan, is starting kindergarten at the same school. His teacher is Dailey, who also taught Lindsay and her husband. "It's come full circle," said Lindsay, who will be a Reading Recovery and Title 1 teacher.
Lindsay's mom, Carol Chestnut, is a retired Consolidated educator.
Starting a new year at a new school is "so exciting, and it means so much more that I get to start with my son," Lindsay said.
Jaymi Dunkin, who has taught for 15 years, said, "It's always exciting to start a new year and see all the kids' smiling faces. It's lots of fun."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
