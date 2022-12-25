Several Indiana State Parks will offer First Day Hikes to ring in the new year.
Indiana’s state parks, forests and lakes will host hikes Jan. 1.
In addition to the hikes, six Indiana state park inns and the Indiana Dunes Pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park will be open for meals.
Canyon Inn at McCormick’s Creek State Park and Turkey Run Inn at Turkey Run State Park will have breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. and brunch beginning at 10 a.m.
First Day hikes are listed below. More may be added, so check the website if your favorite place is not listed. Make sure to wear sturdy, comfortable shoes on all hikes and dress for that’s day’s weather conditions.
- Greene-Sullivan State Forest. Meet at the Reservoir 26 Shelter at 8 a.m. Hot chocolate will be available.
- Lieber State Recreation Area. Meet at the Hilltop Shelter for a 1-mile hike. Bring binoculars for bird-watching.
- McCormick’s Creek State Park. Meet at Canyon Inn at 2 p.m. for a hike to the waterfall. There will also be a photo contest that day from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Multiple age categories will be judged anonymously by a volunteer panel. Each winner will receive a 2023 Annual Entrance Permit. Registration card will include submission instructions.
- Owen-Putnam State Forest. Meet at the park office at 8 a.m. for a guided hike on Poplar Top Trail.
- Raccoon SRA/Cecil M. Harden Lake. Meet at the Hollandsburg Boat Ramp, which is 500 feet east of the main park entrance, at 1 p.m., for a
1/2
- -mile hike into the lakebed along old U.S. 36. Hikers should expect a steep hill, mud, and wind.
- Shakamak State Park. Meet at the Group Camp Mess Hall at 1 p.m. for a hike on Trail 2. Hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies will be provided after.
- Turkey Run State Park. Meet at the Nature Center at 11 a.m. for a guided hike through Rocky Hollow Nature Preserve. Learn about some of Turkey Run’s geology along the way on this 2-mile very rugged trail. Bring plenty of water.
To view more DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.
The hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks. They will take place in all 50 states. First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks. For more information, visit America’s State Parks website at stateparks.org.
