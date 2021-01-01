First Day hikes good way to kick off new year

Amber Slaughterbeck wasn't really surprised when she was the lone hiker at the Jackson-Snyder Nature Preserve on Friday morning. The weather was rather miserable – not inviting for a First Day Hike to start the new year.
But as the vice president of stewardship for Ouabache Land Conservancy, which protects and restores land in west-central Indiana, Slaughterbeck was game for any takers who wanted to hike the newly-developed trails on the 15-acre property in Sugar Creek Township.
“We wanted to do a New Year's Day hike no matter what was going on, because it's a good way to kick off the year,” Slaughterbeck said. “When I looked at the weather, I thought, given the year we've had, this was just a little rain and it was no big deal. We wanted to do the hike rain or shine, because that's the way life is, rain or shine.”
First Day Hikes have become a popular New Year's Day outdoor activity in Indiana and across the nation during the past decade. Slaughterbeck has been involved in First Day hikes since the Indiana state parks system started promoting them several years ago.
The temperature was only 11 degrees for her first hike, she recalled, but the crowd who gathered at Turkey Run State Park determinedly trekked around the trails.
Friday's hike was intended to showcase the trail system and signage at Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, as well as talk about the resiliency of nature.
Hikers can visit anytime, however. The preserve is located near St. Mary-of-the-Woods village at 1100 W. Concannon Ave. Drive west past Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and turn south, go under the railroad, then turn right onto Concannon. It is accessible during daylight with roadside parking near the gated entrance.
A loop trail called the Julius Trail after former property owner Julius Schnyder circles the prairie area. The connected Jackson Trail runs a hilly route through the woods.
Schnyder sold the land to Marion Jackson, who donated the land to the land conservancy in spring 2010. Both trails are each a little more than a half-mile in length.
Future plans call for installation of a boot brush station near the entry. Slaughterbeck said information about invasive plants will be available at the boot brush station to explain why people should scrape their boots as they enter and exit the trail to remove seeds and debris that can be transferred to other areas.
A small parking area is also a future development plan, she said.
As the light rain eased up Friday morning, a great blue heron flew overhead, a symbolic reminder of the need for preserving natural habitats and maintaining natural scenic beauty.
More information about the nature preserve is available on the OLC website at https://ouabachelandconservancy.org and on the group's Facebook page.
