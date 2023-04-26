Massachusetts-based Boston Productions Inc. has been selected to provide audiovisual and integration for the Larry Bird Museum at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board Wednesday selected the company from among three bids.
It is the final step toward completing the museum, slated for completed by the end of this year.
“This will be state of the art. This company has worked with the NBA and other sporting museums, so we will be in great hands,” said board member Terri Conley and former chair of the CIB’s museum committee.
Boston Production’s base bid is $245,700. The CIB authorized the board’s president and vice president to negotiate a final professional services agreement with the company.
“Boston Productions has worked with our design company Hilferty (& Associates) as well as our fabrication company Ravenswood (Studio Inc.) on past past projects, so having that reference was extremely helpful in making our touch decision for which company to use,” Conley said.
Boston Productions will use large touch screens and touch walls among its visual displays in the museum, said Jon Marvel, former CIB president who now chairs the CIB’s museum committee.
Other bids were from Winikur Productions/the Solomen Group at $237,020 and from Northern Light Productions/Creative Technologies Group Inc. at $472,330.
Convention Center, food & beverage reports
In other business, Tennille Wanner, general manager of the convention center, said the convention center hosted 11 events in March spanning 22 days, with gross revenue from events and parking at $51,020.
The convention center now through December currently has 39 definite events with a gross revenue of $403,546 and filling 1,075 hotel rooms, plus 10 “firm contract” events awaiting a final approval worth $59,931 in gross revenue and 106 hotel rooms.
An additional 19 events, worth $97,578 in gross revenue and 70 hotel rooms have been proposed for this year.
The convention center has $858,187 in “its business funnel” through 2025, Wanner told the board.
In another matter, Jason Semler, a partner in the accounting firm Baker Tilley, told the board the county’s food and beverage tax generated $254,000 in April, up from $236,000 in April, 2022.
“For the first four months of this year, the food and beverage tax has collected $1,076,000, while the first four months of last year was $948,000,” Semler said, representing a 13% increase in revenue.
Athletic facility presentation
Also on Wednesday, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, president of the board, said “it appears it is in the best interest of this group and our consultant working on the athletic facility to move their presentation back to June,” instead of a May presentation, Bennett said.
In January, the CIB hired PROS Consulting to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for the potential construction of an indoor fieldhouse, outdoor sports complex and/or an aquatics facility in Terre Haute.
“They had always planned on doing the presentation in May, but in conversations I have had this week, there were 1,800 responses to that survey as I reported last month and 1,200 people filled out (the entire survey),” Bennett said.
“It has taken them a little longer to work through that and now moving into other areas of their presentation. They could probably squeeze and get it done by the next meeting in May, but I would prefer to let them do their work and when they come do their presentation that they have a good product,” the mayor said.
“They did not ask for time, I offered time,” the mayor said, “but they have a lot of work to do over the next 30 days.”
Lastly, the CIB moved its next meeting to May 17, up from its regularly slated date of May 24.
