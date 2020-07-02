Fireworks launching off the shelves

While COVID-19 may have wreaked havoc on much of the retail market in the past few months, it’s seemingly had the opposite impact on fireworks.

Retailers across the country are reporting that everything from 50 cent Snap Dragons to aerial assortments worth hundreds are flying off the shelves in a star-spangled hurry ahead of the nation’s birthday this weekend.

“In the 19 years I’ve been in this business, I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Tonya Francis, operator of Boomer’s Fireworks West Terre Haute near the Indiana-Illinois state line.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, a work day for most, Francis and family worked to restock shelves and bins as a steady stream of customers filed in and out.

And while it’s not atypical for a July 4 that lands on a Saturday to be busier than other years, Francis said this season’s sales are a convergence of factors.

“I think people are just excited to exercise the frustration they’ve built over the past several months,” Francis said. “I think it’s also in part due to the cancellation of so much of the other Fourth of July stuff.”

And it’s not just a run on snakes and sparklers, Francis said, folks are buying everything — and a lot of it.

“We’ve seen people come in and leave with an assortment of stuff,” Francis said. “One year you’ll see Roman candles are big and then the next it’s fountains. This year it’s everything, across the board.”

And while the season has been hectic to this point, Phil’s Phireworks owner Justin Phillips said most retailers are just glad to have a season at all.

Statewide shutdowns and supply chain disruption in late February and into March had many in the industry questioning whether or not fireworks season would happen at all or, if it did, what it might look like.

Phillips said Indiana retailers are luckier than some, considering how open the state is when compared to others, but that supply from wholesale outfits isn’t what it typically is.

“I had been running a special on some of the smaller Roman candles I have, a buy-one, get-one deal,” Phillips said. “But when I called to check on the availability of more, I was told I can’t get any more this season.”

Phillips’ and Francis’ experiences so far this season are a shared one according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

“The APA predicts an all-time high in backyard consumer fireworks sales and use as families prepare to celebrate Independence Day at home due to the pandemic and cancellation of large public celebrations,” said Julie L. Heckman, executive director of APA, in a news release.

She said backyard fireworks have never been more popular or more in demand. All states but one plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico allow the sale and use of some types of consumer fireworks. Massachusetts is the only state that continues to have a prohibition on all consumer fireworks.

Be safe

Because of firework safety education efforts, fireworks-related injury rate is 56% lower than it was in 2000.

“While the number of fireworks-related injuries have declined significantly, this is not the time for consumers to be lax about safety,” said APA President Michael Collar.

“With anticipated record-breaking use this Fourth of July, especially by families who may be purchasing fireworks for their first backyard celebration, we want to emphasize the importance of reading the instructions for use and following common sense safety tips when using backyard fireworks as well as obeying local fireworks laws.”

The APA offers several safety tips to keep in mind:

• Discharge fireworks from a hard, flat, level surface

• Never hold aerial or reloadable tube devices in your hand – they are safe when discharged from a hard, level surface but extremely dangerous when suspended in the air as there is no place for the energy to go but downward, which can cause severe injury

• Never allow children to handle fireworks, even sparklers can be unsafe when not used properly

• Always have a sober, responsible adult in charge of all fireworks activities.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.