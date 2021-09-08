Pacesetter Sports in Terre Haute will sponsor fireworks at this Friday’s Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South football game as part of the game’s return to Indiana State University’s Memorial Stadium.
West Vigo High School will enjoy a similar display at their senior night vs. Sullivan Oct. 15, according to a school district news release.
Fireworks will be on display for the national anthem and each time a team scores. Fireworks will also be featured at halftime with a larger show at the end of the game.
“The North/South game at Memorial Stadium is a fun night for our community to rally around our high school teams in a college stadium,” said Rob Haworth, superintendent of schools. “Our goal is to have our community more involved in our schools, and we hope Pacesetter’s generous sponsorship of fireworks at the North/South game and for the West Vigo senior night will encourage Vigo County residents to attend.”
