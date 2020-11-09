Hoosiers are invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Turkey Run and Shades state parks for firewood, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and begin Nov. 18 and end Feb. 12.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at Turkey Run’s office, Nature Center, or entrance gate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or during the 2020 deer management hunts.
Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
Firewood cut at Turkey Run or Shades state parks is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
