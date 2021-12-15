Firefighters toy drive gets $1,000 donation

A $1,000 donation to Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 will support the union’s annual Christmas toy drive for area children.
Emily Perrelle of The Butterfly Effect Clothing, an online custom apparel retailer on Instagram, presented the funds Wednesday to firefighter Charlie Karr at THFD Station 7.
“We believe they have done such a good job doing the toy drive, and providing local children with the sense that someone is thinking about them this holiday season,” said Perrelle, who has participated with her firefighter father Coby and her mother and sisters in the union’s annual gift shopping and present wrapping party.
This year, Emily and her sister Lauren, made their first donation to the toy drive in honor of their younger sister Jenna, who died in February 2019.
Previously, the online business has donated more than $10,000 to family and community outreach projects such as memorial funds and scholarships. They also provide families and children with comfort baskets filled with items such as socks, candles, custom shirts and other gifts in hopes of brightening someone’s day during a difficult time.
The business founded by Emily and Lauren refreshes apparel that they buy from second-hand and thrift stores.
“We buy clothing and upcycle it and sell it through Instagram. We are currently working on building a website,” she said.
The toy drive has become a much-anticipated project for the firefighters each holiday season.
It began a few years ago as an effort to reach families with low-income children in the Ryves Neighborhood.
“It’s a great honor that our firefighters and union continue to help make Christmas special for all the children we can,” Fire Chief Bill Berry said.
This year, 141 children associated with the Wabash Valley Health Center and the 14th and Chestnut Community Center will receive gifts.
“This is a great donation from Butterfly Effect to our toy drive,” Karr said. “Since COVID hit it has been harder for us to raise money. The men and women of the Terre Haute Fire Department and retirees, along with the community, have stepped up to help by purchasing our raffle tickets and t-shirts the past two years to help raise money.”
Many local businesses have also helped by providing services and items for raffle baskets, he said.
