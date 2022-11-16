Terre Haute firefighters were able to quickly dispatch a fire at Wholesale Firewood on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton of the Terre Haute Fire Department, firefighters were summoned at 2:20 p.m. to a fire at 15th and Hulman streets. The first truck arrived within three to four minutes.
"They reported they saw smoke coming from inside the building," Dalton said. "Our companies went inside to extinguish the fire. We were able to make sure that all the employees were out and, right now, we're just looking for concealed fire."
There were no injuries and the fire was out 10 minutes after the first firefighters arrived.
As firefighters removed smoldering insulation from the building, Dalton said, "I'm lucky our crews were able to get inside the building quickly and confine the fire."
