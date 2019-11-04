Firefighters Local 758 gives $2,000 to soup kitchen

The St. Patrick Soup Kitchen got a boost Monday from Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758.
Using proceeds from their annual chili cook-off in the spring, the firefighters gave $2,000 to the soup kitchen at 19th and Poplar streets.
“This is probably the most we’ve given them,” said Charlie Karr of the fundraising, which also pays for toys for low-income children. “We had a lot of help from the citizens of Terre Haute with our toy drive this year, so we are able to give St. Pat’s a little more.”
The chili cook-off began in 2011, with proceeds used to buy and wrap Christmas toys for children at the 14th and Chestnut Community Center and at the Wabash Valley Health Clinic. The union has also donated to the soup kitchen in the past.
“We really appreciate everything the Terre Haute Fire Department does for the city and for us in particular,” said Linnea Friesen of the soup kitchen.
The firefighters union started their project in 2011 by buying gifts for 66 children. That number grew through the years and exceeded 250 children last year.
Donations from groups and individuals who want to support the firefighters’ efforts can be dropped off at any Terre Haute Fire Station.
