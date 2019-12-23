Children with connections to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center and to the Wabash Valley Health Center will have some Christmas joy this week thanks to Terre Haute firefighters.
More than 300 children will receive gifts from Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 and the many retirees, sponsors and firefighter families who planned, shopped, donated, wrapped and — on Monday — delivered the presents.
“This means a lot to us,” said parents Nicole and Quincy as they picked up parcels for their children. “Especially since we’re struggling every day.”
Nicole said she works, but finding enough cash for Christmas has been difficult. The couple has four children ages 6 to 10.
“It’s hard when you have four kids and struggle to pay the bills,” Quincy said.
For about nine years, city firefighters have worked with the community center and the health clinic to get the names of families with children needing gifts. They raise funds and take donations during the year to save up for a big shopping excursion.
“It’s a long, drawn-out process,” said firefighter Don Seprodi. “It starts out with the chili cook-off where we raise funds for this, and then we have a retirement party where our retirees come and donate money and gifts. Then we get a list and have a shopping day. Then we have a wrapping day. And now we have a delivery day.
“We have quite a lot of time invested in this but, it’s all worthwhile,” Seprodi said.
For 14th and Chestnut, the project has been very successful, said office administrator Jeanie Edinburgh.
“It means a lot to the kids,” she said, “because without the help from the fire department, a lot of these kids and the rest of the community would not have a Christmas. So this brings a lot of sunshine to the hearts of a lot of children.”
One particular donor highlighted by the firefighters was 8-year-old Leah Camp, the daughter of firefighter William “Gus” Camp.
During the summer, Leah set up a peach stand at her house and sold peaches from a tree at her house, along with peach lemonade and peach popsicles.
She sold her peach products to folks in her neighborhood, as well as many firefighters who came by to support her efforts.
She raised $200 for the Christmas gift effort, and she also got to go gift shopping.
“It was very cool,” she said of picking out presents for a girl her own age.
Donations also come from several other organizations and businesses, including Walmart, Walgreen’s, ServPro, Charlie’s Bar, Indiana Firefighters Association, Elks Club, Bemis, Med-A-Tech and Embroidery Express.
More than 60 people got together on the shopping day, said firefighter Charlie Karr, and more than 100 people helped wrap the gifts last week.
