Firefighter, police unions endorse Bennett for mayor

Terre Haute's firefighter and police unions on Monday announced their endorsement of Mayor Duke Bennett in the upcoming municipal election.
Mike Odum, president of Firefighters Local 758, and Jessie Chambers, president of Terre Haute Police Officers Local 133, joined Bennett during the announcement at the Teamsters union hall.
“He has been willing to work with the unions, not against them, and today we're showing our support by giving him our endorsement,” Odum said.
Odum said the city's firefighters appreciate the mayor's willingness to discuss needs such as equipment and safety. Chambers echoed that support.
“He has defended us when the national narrative is anti-law enforcement,” Chambers said. “Mayor Bennett has always been there to support us and explain why we do some of the things we do and why need the things we need.”
Bennett said he appreciated receiving the continued support of the police and fire unions.
“There's nothing more important than public safety,” Bennett said, thanking the firefighters and police officers.
Maintaining staffing levels for both departments is important, the mayor said.
“We're going to continue to invest in public safety,” Bennett said.
Bennett is a Republican seeking his fourth term. He is challenged by Democratic candidate Karrum Nasser, independent candidate Pat Goodwin and independent candidate Shane Meehan.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
