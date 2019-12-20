Firearm enhancement added in Sullivan County homicide case

A firearm enhancement has been added to the murder charge filed against a man in a May homicide in Sullivan County.
Danny Wilson Jr., 41, could face an additional five to 20 years in prison if he is convicted of the May 23 death of 61-year-old Patricia S. Dorsett of Cass.
The firearm enhancement was filed this week in Sullivan Superior Court by Prosecutor Ann Smith Mischler.
A Jan. 28 trial for Wilson has been canceled, and an attorney conference is now set for Jan. 31.
Wilson's girlfriend, 40-year-old Renee Huffines, has been charged with aiding/assisting murder, as well as assisting a criminal and failure to report a dead body. Her trial is set for March 3.
Dorsett was reported missing May 25. Police investigated and found Huffines and Wilson living in the woman’s home and driving her vehicle.
Dorsett’s body was discovered May 28 in a small camper behind her home.
Wilson faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of murder and an additional five to 20 years on the firearm enhancement.
Huffines faces up to 65 years in prison.
