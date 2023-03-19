As elsewhere in the Hoosier State, staffing volunteer fire departments in the Wabash Valley is no easy task.
For the past 11 years, Jeff VanLannen has served as fire chief of the Shepardsville Volunteer Fire Department, a department he joined 27 years ago.
Over that time span, he has seen a transition from people willing to volunteer.
“Less and less people want to volunteer,” he said, adding the “younger generation … asks what will it do for me. It is always tough to get recruits and keep them involved and donate their time.”
Volunteers, he added, get nothing “other than a pat on the back. We are doing this because there is not enough people and funding out there to support paid departments in every area. It is an issue, very much an issue.”
VanLannen serves as the vice chair of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association District 11B, covering an area from the Vermillion County line south to Jasonville and west to Brazil.
New efforts to attract recruits, VanLannen said, include the IVFA partnering with Ivy Tech Community College to offer scholarships to volunteer firefighters in good standing. Another effort is on the state level, and it seeks legislative support for a $500 tax credit for volunteer firefighters.
The Shepardsville department, located north of Terre Haute in Vigo County, has $32,000 budgeted from the Fayette Township Trustee.
The department, with 21 volunteer firefighters and one fire house, responds to about 100 fire runs annually, providing fire protection for about 300 structures around Shepardsville.
Some departments have converted to combination departments, with both paid firefighters and volunteers.
Lt. Darin Knoepfel is one of two paid firefighters at the New Goshen Fire and Rescue, a fire protection district which has a roster of 27 people in northwestern Vigo County.
“New Goshen Fire and Rescue is a combination department. I am one of two paid personnel and we cover the station seven days a week.
“Our schedule is two days on, one off, then two on and then two off and we are here from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Knoepfel said. “After 6 p.m., it resorts back to the volunteers.”
The department also has four people designated only for medical and emergency medical response.
“We advertise in social media and word of mouth to get new recruits, but we have never been in the position, since I have been here in 2011, of ever having a shortage,” Knoepfel said.
“It is a passion. If someone wants (to be a firefighter) they know it is a time commitment. We have two new recruits that just went through a 56-hour emergency medical course and now they are going through a fire academy at Riley [Fire Department],” Knoepfel said.
The two recruits began that fire certification training in early March and will complete the training at the end of June, he said.
