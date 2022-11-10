Several fire departments responded to a massive overnight fire in Parke County at the former Mecca School building.
The fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday.
An investigator and the state fire marshal's office was on scene Thursday and "so far there is no evidence of any foul play or suspiciousness," said Justin Cole, Parke County sheriff. "They haven't made an official ruling on it yet."
For several hours, Coxville Road going into Mecca from U.S. 41 was closed.
"The Mecca community is devastated, absolutely devastated," said Brayden Brodie, who was on site through the night. "We don't know what the fate of the school is at this point" due to significant damage.
He grew up in Mecca and lives about 10 minutes away. He learned of the fire about 3 a.m. and went to the scene.
He is involved with a nonprofit organization that operates/maintains the former school, called the Mecca ARABS or Alliance Representing A Building Savior (based on the school's former mascot).
The building, constructed in 1901 and closed as a school in 1986, is owned by the town of Mecca and leased to the nonprofit. The former school is on the National Register of Historic Places.
It has been used as a community center by a variety of groups. According to Brodie, the brick structure was still standing but "the roof is gone."
A Thanksgiving dinner took place there Wednesday night, which he attended.
The building has been used for many purposes, he said. Each year, a homecoming took place at the start of the Covered Bridge Festival. It also served as the site for birthday parties and funeral dinners.
"This community relies on that building," he said. "If it's a total loss, I don't know what we'll do."
Mary Fellows also grew up in Mecca although she no longer lives there. She has special memories of happy times spent in the former school building.
"Our community took a huge hit this morning and we are all heartbroken and beside ourselves," she said. "I'm grateful for the memories and what it gave to our little town. Going home will be a little harder next time. Please keep the town in your prayers, it can sure use them."
She has memories of sleep overs, fish fries, bingo and Christmas events. During her elementary years, people would rent the building for birthday party sleep overs.
Fellows also remembers "climbing to top of the fire stairs outside of the gym and feeling on top of the world. Walking the halls during homecoming and writing my name on every single chalk board. Teen Center — where all the 'cool' kids hung out."
One of her favorite memories "was getting to go up on stage and get a gift from Santa himself. Our gifts even had our names on them. The Christmas carols and the hot cocoa.... the list goes on for us all," Fellows said.
"That school means so much to so many people," she said. "This is just so unbelievably sad."
