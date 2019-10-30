Fire Merit Commission hears arguments on suspended firefighter

The Terre Haute Fire Merit Commission heard arguments in executive session for more than two hours Wednesday evening regarding a department member accused of child molestation.
Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said the commission is not considering whether or not Rodger Plunkett, 46, of Paris, Illinois, and formerly of Terre Haute, is guilty of the crimes he's accused, but whether he violated any rules or regulations of the department.
Fisher said no decisions were reached and that the commission will schedule a public meeting in the coming days.
Plunkett was arrested Sept. 4 and immediately suspended by Fisher, who later recommended the commission terminate Plunkett's employment.
Plunkett faces five charges of child molestation and has a Feb. 24 trial date. He was released from Vigo County Jail on Oct. 24 after posting $100,000 bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Plunkett performed sex acts with two minor children when they were age 7 and younger. Those children are now adults. The victims did not report the abuse until recently, authorities say.
Plunkett's case was originally to go before a closed session of the city's Fire Merit Commission on Oct. 24, but he was granted a continuance to Wednesday so that he could prepare a defense.
Per Indiana's Open Door Law, executive sessions of boards, commissions and councils are not open to the public or media when discussing, among other things, the employment of a public employee, such as Plunkett, but votes must be taken in public.
Fisher said after Wednesday's meeting that formal discipline proceedings are something that no boss or chief ever like to go through and that he'll, "be glad when it's all over."
