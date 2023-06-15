Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are seeking information from the public about a Wednesday morning fire in Brazil.
Fire crews were called to the 400 block of North Forest Avenue just after 9:15 a.m. It appears the fire was started during the overnight hours, and evidence was found that indicated a break-in may have occurred prior to the fire, according to investigators. No injuries were reported.
Investigators hope to talk to any witnesses who may have seen activity in the area in the hours leading up to the fire being reported.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers are not required to provide their name. A reward may be available if a tip leads to an arrest and conviction.
