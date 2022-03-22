Fire hits Terre Haute warehouse

An abandoned warehouse at North 19th and Ash streets in Terre Haute that had been slated for demolition caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Battalion Chief Joe Swan of the Terre Haute Fire Department said the fire began about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was "contained now, but it's still in the works, the chief said about 11 a.m.
Later in the afternoon, the fire department said it was still dousing hot spots and probably would be for some time.
The building was under the process of being demolished. Electricity was shut down in the area as a precaution, but has since been restored.
"Nobody was hurt," Swan said. "All firefighters are good; none of the public was under risk."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
