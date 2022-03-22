Fire hits Terre Haute warehouse

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.