Fire destroys old Pimento School

Investigation continues into an early Monday fire that destroyed the old Pimento School despite an emergency response that dumped about 300,000 gallons of water onto the historic structure about seven miles south of Terre Haute.
Battalion Chief Jon Shackleford of the Honey Creek Fire Department remained at the scene about 10:45 a.m. Monday as an Indiana State Fire Marshal investigator launched an aerial drone over the still-smoldering building.
Drones and canines would be used to check the building for anyone inside the structure and to investigate the fire, he said.
“We found fire through the roof and all through the second and third floor,” Shackleford said of the scene when firefighters responded to the 3:30 a.m. alarm.
The last Honey Creek units left the scene about 10:15 a.m.
“We haven’t been inside of it because it is too dangerous to go into,” Shackleford said of the building.
The roof of the brick structure and the back half of the second floor had collapsed.
“The building is a total loss,” Shackleford said.
The cause of the fire is suspicious because there were no utilities in the building, he said.
It was unknown if anyone was inside the building prior to or during the fire, but homeless people have been found in the building in the past.
Firefighters and equipment from Linton, Prairieton and Pierson townships joined Honey Creek and Riley and Thunderbird firefighters at the scene.
Shackleford said about seven tankers brought an estimated 300,000 gallons of water to the scene for about five and a half hours.
The former school was the focus of a fundraising effort to find a new use for the building.
“This would have been a cool apartment building,” Shackleford said.
The fire has ended that possibility.
“It’s going to have to come down, which is a shame,” he said.
Pimento School Inc. was launched in the late 1990s in an effort to restore the old school, originally built in 1925 in the Neo Classic style.
According to the Pimento School Project’s Facebook page, about $54,000 had been raised to put a new roof on the building. Fundraising was ongoing for a window project and interior remodel.
Graduates of the school were saddened by the loss of the building.
Marcella Richmond attended Pimento schools for 12 years. Her graduating class in 1956 had just 15 seniors.
Her mother and sisters also attended there, Richmond said, and many of the school’s alumni enjoyed annual gatherings to recall their small-town education.
“We had not held our reunions there for a long time though,” Richmond said. “The building was just not fit.”
“We all have fond memories of that school,” Richmond said of fellow alumni.
At reunions they sang the school fight song “Pimento Peppers” to the tune of “On Wisconsin.”
She recalled entering the front of the building and either going up the stairway to classrooms on the top floor, or downstairs into the ground-floor gymnasium.
Near the rear of the building was a fire escape through a tube slide. During fire drills, the boys always volunteered to go first to clean out the dirt, she said.
The girls had to be careful in the slide because they were wearing skirts which would slide up.
Richmond said her sister’s senior class in 1960 had 25, a result of the post World War II baby boom.
The 1961 class had only nine seniors, and that was the last year for the building as a high school.
In the early 1960s, the small high schools were consolidated with students in Pimento, Blackhawk, Prairie Creek and Riley going to the larger Honey Creek High School.
It was a tough change for many of the youths who were loyal to their home communities and the friends they grew up with.
“You knew those kids your whole life. You spent all your school years together,” Richmond said.
“That was a tough year for all the schools because we had all been rivals in basketball for years,” Richmond said. “Then you put them all together and they were still rivals.”
The former high school was converted for use as an elementary school for several more years until Hoosier Prairie Elementary was built to serve southern Vigo County.
The school property had several owners after the schools were closed. At one point a church occupied the original high school, and the elementary building to the east was demolished.
Alumni rallied in an effort to preserve the building as a historic structure.
