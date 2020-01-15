A Terre Haute man faces charges of arson, disorderly conduct and obstructing a firefighter's duty following a Tuesday evening fire that destroyed a home near Hall and Fruitridge streets.
Wayne F. Burton, 50, was arrested and booked into the Vigo County Jail at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday.
He is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 3 at today.
Firefighters were called to the home at 8:07 p.m. Police were also requested due to disruptive conduct by people at the scene.
Otter Creek Fire Deputy Chief Brian Mount said the house was fully involved when firefighters arrived. All occupants were out.
Mount said water supply issues hindered firefighters at first, but the fire was under control within 30 minutes. Nearby homes were protected, he said.
Assistance came from Seelyville, Rosedale and Lyford fire departments.
No injuries were reported, Mount said, and firefighters left the scene bout midnight.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
