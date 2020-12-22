The cause of an early Tuesday house fire in Otter Creek Township remains undetermined after continued investigation.
Firefighters responded about 3:30 a.m. to a structure fire at 3219 E. Park Ave. to find that two occupants and a pet had safely gotten out of the house. No firefighters were injured, said Taylor Hardy, public information officer and firefighter for the Otter Creek Fire Department.
Firefighters established a water supply at the corner of Clinton Street and East Parke Avenue, and used about 1,000 feet of supply line. It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, Hardy said.
Additional firefighters responded from the Lyford and Seelyville fire departments.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Assisting at the scene were TransCare amublance, Vigo County Sheriff's Department and Duke Energy.
