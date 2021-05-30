Fire destroyed a food truck early Wednesday morning, according to the Otter Creek Fire Department.
Just after 2:30 a.m., firefightes and sheriff’s deputies responded. Theyfound a Bobby Ques food truck fire.
An additional unit was requested due to the close proximity of a home.
Firefighters quickly got water in the fire, knocking it down in an attempt to preserve remaining property. The fire was under control in about eight minutes.
An investigation is currently underway by the Otter Creek Fire Department and the sheriff’s office.
