Investigators are still determining the cause of a Sunday night fire in West Terre Haute that destroyed Coleman's Corner and several apartments.
On Monday, Coleman's Corner, a bar/grill located at West Paris Avenue and U.S. 150, was demolished for safety reasons, said Darrick Scott, Sugar Creek Fire Department fire chief.
The American Red Cross worked with apartment residents displaced by the fire.
At 8:14 p.m. Sunday, the Sugar Creek Fire Department responded to the fire; all occupants had safely exited the upstairs apartments.
"Crews began an aggressive interior attack," according to a fire department Facebook post, but conditions deteriorated rapidly and they were ordered out of the building.
Firefighters used aerial devices, but the roof and second floor collapsed inside. The building was a complete loss and was demolished for the safety of the community, officials said.
Only minor injuries were reported and all occupants were accounted for.
The state fire marshal was on scene Monday and took witness statements and also used a drone to obtain aerial footage.
A few more interviews were scheduled Tuesday, Scott said.
"I can't say enough for the help we received from multiple departments in the Wabash Valley," Chief Scott said.
Assisting agencies included the following fire departments: Honey Creek, Terre Haute, Black Diamond, New Goshen, Shepardsville, Otter Creek, Prairieton, Seelyville and Marshall, Ill. Fire Protection District. Also assisting were the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, West Terre Haute Police Department, Trans Care Ambulance and Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
