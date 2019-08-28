Fire destroys business on North Third Street

The cause of a fire that destroyed a business at North Third and Hancock streets early Wednesday remains undetermined due to the extensive damage to the building.
Investigator Norm Loudermilk of the Terre Haute Fire Department said the fire began in the rear of the building in the living quarters of This And That thrift shop. The occupant was not at the building when the fire was reported at 1:49 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, Loudermilk said, they saw significant flames breaking through the roof of the building. Firefighters could not safely enter the building, he said, so they attacked the fire from outside.
The collapse of the roof and heavy damage to the building has made finding the source of the fire extremely difficult, Loudermilk said.
To prevent additional risk to the public, firefighters had to demolish the front facade of the building, which was leaning dangerously over the sidewalk and street, he said.
No one was injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.