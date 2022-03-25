No one was injured in an apartment fire at 1810 S. Seventh St. on Thursday night, though the structure was described as a total loss, according to Casey Boyed, investigator with the Terre Haute Fire Department.

The fire began about 9:45 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene for about 2 1/2 hours. No one was home at the time, and firefighters got several pets out safely, including cats, a dog and a few lizards.

The structure was a multi-family dwelling that used to be a single-family home; the fire started in the rear of the house and spread into the upstairs.

The fire was caused by an electrical issue with an oven/range; the point of origin was the plug-in. The oven was off, Boyed said.

A portion of South Seventh Street between Idaho and McKeen streets was closed for several hours as firefighters brought the blaze under control.

