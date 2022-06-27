Fire causes power outage, temporary evacuation of Terre Haute hotel

A downtown electrical fire Sunday evening caused a power outage and forced the evacuation of the Candlewood Suites Hotel.
Firefighters were summoned to an area near the hotel just before 5 p.m. The outage ran from Wabash Avenue to Ohio Street and from 7th Street to 9th Street.
Rick Burger with Duke Energy reported that the company has been replacing an underground network along Wabash from 3rd to 9th Streets. That system was installed back in 1952 and has become brittle, he said.
Eighteen Duke employees and contractors worked to repair the damage for 12 hours from Sunday into early Monday. Power was restored about 6 a.m.
"We think we got it taken care of," Burger said. "We put new cable and connections in."
Duke Energy has been working on this project for two years and is 45% complete, Burger said.
