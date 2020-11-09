No injuries were reported in a Saturday night apartment fire in the 300 block of East Haythorne Avenue.
Otter Creek Township firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire with entrapment about 11:48 p.m. Within minutes, apparatus from all three OCFD stations responded to find heavy smoke and fire, and firefighters began attacking the fire to prevent spread.
A search revealed no one trapped inside the apartment building. The fire was contained to a single unit.
About 90 minutes and 4,500 gallons of water later, firefighters had extinguished the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
The apartment was deemed uninhabitable due to damage.
About 16 firefighters and four fire trucks responded to the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
