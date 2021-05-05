Fire at Outback sends one to hospital

A fire at Outback Steakhouse this afternoon sent a man to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

About 25 employees and patrons were in the restaurant when a fire in the lower level broke out, Terre Haute Fire Department Training Chief Kyle Pettijohn said. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:24 p.m.

Restaurant staff and diners quickly exited the building at 3700 S. U.S. 41.

Two people suffered smoke inhalation, including an employee using a fire extinguisher, Pettijohn said.

Only one of the two people affected chose to go to the hospital initially.

"Luckily, they were able to get a couple extinguishers on it before a small fire got big," Pettijohn said.

A THFD investigator was searching the building for a cause later Wednesday afternoon.