Fire at former church leads to arson charge

A Terre Haute woman faces an arson charge after a small fire damaged a former church on the city's north side early Tuesday.
Bonnie J. Buntain, 38, will appear in Vigo Superior Court 3 on the Level 4 felony charge.
According to a probable cause statement, police responded to 625 Florida Ave. where a woman was reportedly trying to set the vacant building on fire.
Witnesses said the woman set multiple fires around the building and was waving around a stick that was on fire. Witnesses told police the woman said she was performing a sacrifice.
Police found Buntain near the entrance of the building where fire damage was visible. She was booked into the jail at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday.
