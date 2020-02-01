Finding fun no mystery at mother-son event

Mothers and their sons took over the Terre Haute Children’s Museum on Saturday evening as they worked to solve an international mystery.
Dressed in their super spy best, mothers and their sons explored exhibits across the museum’s three floors in an effort to earn their spy badge.
And while the boys were thrilled when they cracked the code and earned their badge, museum director Susan Turner said Saturday’s event is all about making memories.
“We’re a children’s museum, night’s like tonight are why we exist,” Turner said. “For years we’ve had our daddy-daughter dance, and mom’s came to us and said they’d like to do things with their boys as well.
“And it’s been so fun for me to think that 10-15 years from now we’re, this night, is going to be a part of their childhood memories.”
And as much as the night is for the kids, Turner said the moms deserve just as much a night away from the typical pressures of motherhood.
“Moms are under so much pressure to be everything to everyone,” Turner said. “You work, whether its a paid career or as a stay-at-home-mother, you’re always worried about your kid, how they’re developing, and about being a good wife and mother and community volunteer.
“It’s nice for these mothers to be able to press pause for a minute and let their hair down and just have fun with their kids.”
That’s exactly what Jessica Collins and her son Kael set out to do. Dressed head to toe in FBI gear, the spy duo tackled each of the museum’s challenges and earned their spy badges.
Jessica Collins said the fun for her comes in watching Kael solve the puzzles and in seeing the ah-ha moments come over him.
“I think I get more excited than he does,” Jessica Collins said. “I love watching him figure these things out and watch the excitement on his face when he does.
“I’ve been letting him find the code numbers and he’s been so proud of himself when he does. And that makes me proud as his mom.”
