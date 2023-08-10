Hiring enough school bus drivers, as well as substitute drivers, continues to be a challenge for some Wabash Valley school districts, officials say.
This year, North Central Parke Schools is paying $130 per day, with a sign on bonus of $750. “We’re trying to be very competitive,” said Superintendent Mike Schimpf.
While they’ve got their routes covered for the start of the school year, they’re still looking for a substitute driver.
It’s a challenge to stay fully staffed, he said.
Drivers are an important part of the school system and do far more than transport children, Schimpf said. “Bus drivers set the tone for the day. They can do so much good for kids … the driver may be that first positive point of contact.”
They serve a special role. “They’re just aren’t enough of them right now, we’re finding,” Schimpf said.
Staying fully staffed with teachers also continues to be a challenge.
The district is still looking for a pre-kindergarten teacher. Middle and high schools were both fully staffed.
But the teacher shortage remains an issue, he said.
“We’re having to find a way to get people licensed. Any more it’s not just getting someone in the door. Many times, you have to figure out how do you get them in a program where they can get their license,” Schimpf said. “It’s a little more challenging than it once was.”
While the state no longer allows emergency licenses in special education, there are alternative special education licensing programs for educators enrolled in programs that lead to full licensure.
The first day of school was Wednesday for North Central Parke.
Southwest Parke schools, which also started Wednesday, is still seeking two teachers for Montezuma Elementary (special education and math response to intervention) and it also must fill a spot for a high school special education teacher on a long-term leave, said Superintendent Phil Harrison.
“It was much more difficult to find teaching candidates this year than it was last year,” Harrison said. “The teacher shortage is real and appears to be worsening. We still have a number of teaching staff members operating on emergency permits.”
The district’s bus services are provided by independent contractors and are covered at this time, Harrison said. “We seem to be okay on non-teaching staff, though it has taken until the very end of summer to fill roles.”
Northeast Sullivan School Corp. is short one math teacher and two bus drivers.
“Last year we started minus two special teachers and two bus drivers. So I think it was equally difficult to find staff this year as compared to last year,” said Superintendent Mark Baker.
South Vermillion School Corp., which began school Tuesday, is fully staffed as far as teachers, said Dave Chapman, superintendent.
With the reconfiguration/consolidation of the elementary schools (Ernie Pyle closed last year), “It was a difficult task, but we were able to place everyone. During the summer, we did have a number of people leave so that’s where we had to regroup and fire up the search process. Not easy by any means. We’re competing now more than ever with neighboring school districts for the same candidates,” Chapman said.
With the transportation, “We are good with bus drivers,” he said. The district would like a few more substitute drivers, but “we’re in fairly good shape there.”
Southwest Sullivan is fully staffed with all positions and is in “good shape” as far as bus drivers, said Superintendent Chris Stitzle.
The Vigo County School Corp. has six openings for bus drivers and it is always looking to hire additional substitute drivers, said John Newport, chief operating officer for facilities, food services and transportation.
Bus drivers on regular routes are paid $105 per day, while additional trips are paid at a rate of $18 per hour. Bus drivers must have a CDL license.
Substitute teachers also are needed; Kelly Educational Staffing manages the substitute teacher staffing program.
As far as teaching staff, “The VCSC does have openings for full-time teachers. While we have vacancies, all classrooms are staffed with substitute teachers, long-term subs or current staff,” said Katie Shane, interim director of communications.
For a complete list of openings, the district’s website is https://web.vigoschools.org/humanresources/.
A few weeks ago, the district had indicated there were about 20 vacancies as far as teachers. The current status was not immediately available Thursday.
