The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will perform its final concert of the 2022-23 season — "We're Playing for You!" — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Tilson Music Hall at Indiana State University.
The concert, titled "Brahms & Tchaikovsky," features concertmaster Elina Rubio performing "Brahms’ Violin Concerto." It opens with the lilting "Danse Nègre" by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and will close with Tchaikovsky’s thrilling "Fourth Symphony."
Said Rubio, “The Brahms Violin Concerto is as much of a challenge technically as it is emotionally. The piece displays a lyricism that sounds spontaneous, yet right at the very opening we find turbulent emotions interwoven with melodies that create a magically serene atmosphere. I am incredibly excited to perform this piece with my THSO colleagues for the Terre Haute community!”
This concert is sponsored by William and Nancy Shriner, Robert L. Cowden, Carl Bender and Barbara Brugnaux, Dick and Betsy Frank, and Riddell National Bank.
The THSO is under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor David Bowden.
- Supper at the Symphony: The cash bar opens at 5:00pm, and dinner is served promptly at 5:30pm. Dinner reservations are $25 per person. Reservations can be made at www.thso.org or by calling the THSO office at (812) 242-8476. Reservations close at noon April 25.
- Concert Conversations: Join Bowden as he talks about the repertoire performed on this concert and interviews guest artist Elina Rubio during Concert Conversations in the McKee Family Heritage Ballroom in Tirey Hall before the concert at 6:45 p.m. Free to all concert ticket holders.
- Tickets: Patrons can purchase concert tickets by visiting www.thso.org or calling the Hulman Center at (812) 237-3737. Ticket prices for adults are $17, $38, and $54. Student and youth tickets are $4, $7, and $10. Prices do not include facility and venue fees. One hundred free tickets are reserved for ISU students. Students can get their tickets in advance by visiting the Hulman Center box office or can show their student ID at the Tilson Auditorium ticket window starting at 6:30 p.m. before a concert.
- Accessible Entrance: An elevator is available for patrons who need accessible entry at the rear of Tirey Hall. Patrons can be dropped off behind Tirey Hall in the alley between Fairbanks and Tilson for direct access to the elevator or enter through the ground level at the Tilson lobby. Signage will be posted.
- Parking: Patrons may park in the ISU parking garage located at 750 Cherry Street for free between 4 and 11 p.m. on the day of the concert. This garage is across the street from Tilson Auditorium.
