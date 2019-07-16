The final public meeting regarding the Otter Creek Project will be at 6 p.m. July 31 in the fellowship hall at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave.
The Otter Creek Project is focused on assessing, protecting and improving water quality; engaging individuals interested in the Otter Creek drainage; and developing a step-wise plan for the Otter Creek drainage. The project is funded through an Indiana Department of Environmental Management grant received by the Ouabache Land Conservancy and its partners.
“The Otter Creek Project was structured to allow community input on what they want to see happen in terms of regional planning to improve water quality within the Otter Creek Drainage," project coordinator Sara Peel said in a news release. "These efforts included the initial project launch meeting as well as volunteer water quality monitoring, stream clean up events, educational opportunities, local tours and will conclude with this final public meeting.”
Peel noted more than 24 community agencies and organizations supported this effort to date.
The project is currently in its final stages of reviewing data information, finalizing the plan for future education and on-the-ground implementation efforts and looking toward future funding opportunities.
For questions or to RSVP for the meeting, contact Peel at ottercreekwatershed@gmail.com. Additional information about the project’s progress and the public meeting can be found at https://ouabachelandconservancy.org/otter-creek/
