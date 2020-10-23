Fifth person charged in Olney homicide case

A fifth person has been charged in connection with the September shooting death of an Olney, Illinois, man.

Misty D. Whipple, 43, of Mount Vernon was charged Wednesday with one count of aiding a fugitive, a Class 4 felony. She was arrested Thursday in Mount Vernon, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police.

Whipple is accused of assisting defendant Rick A. Meador in fleeing from a warrant for his arrest.

Previously charged in the Sept. 6 shooting death of Kyle M. Johnson, 19, of Olney, were:

• Meador, 18, of Olney, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder;

• Tara N. Haws, 33, of Olney, first-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder;

• Dale E. Boatman Jr., 32, of Olney, first-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder;

• A 16-year-old female from Olney, first-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

On Sept. 6, ISP detectives were asked by Olney police to assist with a homicide investigation at North Walnut and East Laurel Street . Police said Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.