First Financial Bank announced it has distributed funds totaling $121,000 from trusts established by Oscar Baur, Frederick R. Benson, and Mary Smith Young.
Those funds were distributed to 60 area not-for-profit organizations on Wednesday.
“These generous Terre Haute citizens established trusts through their wills at First Financial Bank, providing charitable gifts. Funds from the trusts are distributed to charitable organizations annually, based on the benefactor’s criteria,” the bank said in a news release.
Distributions were made to the following organizations:
- American Red Cross
- Art Spaces
- Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley
- CANDLES Holocaust Museum
- Catholic Charities of Terre Haute
- Camp Navigate
- Council On Domestic Abuse (CODA)
- 14th & Chestnut Community Center
- FSA Counseling Center
- First Friends Preschool
- Friends of the Arboretum, Inc.
- Gibault, Inc.
- Hamilton Center, Inc.
- Happiness Bag
- Ivy Tech Foundation, Inc.
- Junior Mental Health America of Vigo County
- Light House Mission, Inc.
- Manna from Seven
- Mental Health America of Vigo County
- Mosaic
- Providence Food Pantry
- Remnant Church
- reTHink, Inc.
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
- St. Benedict Church
- St. Joseph University Parish Samaritan Utility Assistance Fund
- St. Rose of Viterbo Fraternity
- Senior Education Ministries
- SHINE Foster Family Resources
- Sisters of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
- Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of–the-Woods
- Special Olympics Indiana
- Swope Art Museum, Inc.
- Terre Haute Area Meals on Wheels, Inc.
- Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club
- Terre Haute Children’s Museum
- Terre Haute Humane Society
- Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra
- Terre Haute Women’s Club, Inc.
- The League of Terre Haute
- The Maple Center, Inc.
- The Salvation Army
- Trees Inc.
- Vigo County Drug Court
- Vigo County Education Foundation
- Vigo County Historical Society
- Vigo County School Corporation – Backpack Program
- Vigo County YMCA
- Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Wabash Activity Center
- Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors, Inc.
- Wabash Valley Community Foundation
- Wabash Valley Crew
- Wabash Valley Family Sports Center
- Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity
- Wabash Valley Health Center, Inc.
- Western Indiana Community Action Agency, Inc.
- West Vigo Community Center
Charitable organizations may apply for funds from these trusts by contacting Trust & Asset Management at First Financial Bank, P.O. Box 540, Terre Haute, IN 47808.
Written requests for funding must be received by Nov. 15 each year and should explain why funds are being requested and how they will be used.
Funding requests are evaluated and approved in December and distributions are made at the beginning of each year.
