First Financial Bank, in partnership with Data Management Shredding, is providing an opportunity for free shredding of confidential papers and documents from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 21) in Terre Haute.
Individuals may bring up to five bags or boxes of documents to the First Financial Meadows banking center, 350 South 25th Street. Data Management will have a shredding truck set up in the parking lot to securely shred documents on site.
Volunteers from the bank will be on hand to unload bags and boxes from guest vehicles.
Why shred? In addition to being eco-friendly, it helps to reduce the risk of identity theft. The Federal Trade Commission recommends that you shred unneeded documents containing personal information, such as your name, address, date of birth, Social Security number and account numbers.
These documents may include bank statements, cancelled checks, medical forms, paid utility bills, credit applications and insurance forms, to name a few, that could yield a treasure trove of information if they fell into the hands of thieves.
In addition to paper, the bank will also be accepting worn, frayed or faded American flags. All flags collected will be given to VFW Post 972 for respectful disposal at a flag retirement ceremony.
