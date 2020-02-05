FFB distributes $101,500 to local charities

From home-bound or elderly to those with special dietary needs, Meals on Wheels is fast approaching 50 years of community service.
Next year, Terre Haute Area Meals on Wheels will celebrate its 50th anniversary. The group started in 1971, serving just six people. Today, Meals on Wheels serves 120 to 140 meals per day, serving 40,000 meals a year, said Rita Kaperak, executive director of the non-profit agency.
“We serve home bound, elderly, sick, anybody who needs nutritious meals who can’t provide for themselves,” Kaperak said. “We do charge $5.50 per day for two meals, one hot and one cold. We deliver medically tailored meals to the home, based on nutritious needs are based on your doctor’s recommendation. We serve diabetic meals, heart healthy, low sodium, low cholesterol, whatever their needs are we adjust every day. We may send as many as 25 or 27 variations of a meal out a day.”
To help the program continue, the agency received $1,000 Wednesday as part of charitable trust distributions from First Financial Bank.
In all, $101,500 was distributed to 57 agencies, said Carol D. Myers, vice president and senior trust officer for the bank.
The distributions are made from trusts established by Oscar Baur, Frederick R. Benson, Mary Smith Young and Sheldon Swope.
Organizations submit a grant application in the fall, and those are reviewed by trust officers. The average grant is about $1,000.
“Part of the grants have set charities, but most are qualified charities that submit a grant letter request to us,” Myers said. “We try to encompass as many as we can and cover as many needs as we can.”
St. Rose of Viterbo Fraternity received $1,250 for its free breakfast, offered by the group on the fourth Saturday of every month.
“We meet at the St. Ben’s (St. Benedict Catholic Church) soup kitchen, which offers lunch Monday through Friday. This is for homeless or anybody who needs breakfast on Saturday morning. We usually serve close to 100 people,” said Linda Gorrell, a secular Franciscan and member of the fraternity. The fraternity has been offering the breakfast for the past five years.
Second-year Indiana University medical students Shan Anthony and Kirsten Lewis received $250 for Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic, a completely student-run free clinic, operated out of the Landsbaum Center for Health Education, 1433 N. 6 ½ St. The clinic is a partnership with the Indiana University School of Medicine students and Indiana State University students in the nursing, dietetics, social work, and massage therapy departments.
“The funds we get from grant funding helps us afford laboratory costs as well as different equipment we have to buy,” Anthony said. A women’s health clinic day this weekend will “provide PAP smears for women and we are able to do bone density scans this year for the first time,” Lewis said.
Mary Kramer, executive director of Art Spaces, said will use that agency’s $550 grant to provide maps of sculptures to fifth grade students that have questions on them to answer with their families at the sculptures; a power point for teachers for advanced education prior to a visit to the Swope Museum; and this year for a writing competition in honor of Theodore Dreiser; as well as providing notebooks for writing tutors in the Vigo County School Corporation who work with second and fifth graders, using sculpture images as writing prompts.
Additionally, it was announced that First Financial employees contributed $81,214 to the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
This is part of our unrestricted community impact fund. This will go to support our new impact councils as well as our long time agencies,” said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley. “This is a lot of the employee contributions and goes wherever they designate it.”
The trusts were established by four prominent Terre Haute citizens:
• Oscar Baur, who led the Terre Haute Brewing Company, with a trust established in 1952.
• Frederick R. Benson, who moved to Terre Haute in his late 50s, president of Terre Haute Malleable & Manufacturing Co.. His will in 1948 specified that his resources be divided among the Red Cross and to other charitable organizations.
• Mary Smith Young, a widow of Terre Haute physician Franklin Young, who died in 1949 after years of dedication to disadvantaged people in the Wabash Valley.
• Sheldon Swope, who in 1861 at the age of 17, enlisted in the 14th Indiana Regiment at Camp Vigo during the Civil War, and who settled in Terre Haute after the war and later set aside funds for the establishment of a public art gallery.
