FFB breaks ground for new north side branch

First Financial Bank broke ground Tuesday morning on a new banking facility in the vacant corner at Fort Harrison Road and Lafayette Avenue.

Scheduled for opening in January 2021, the First Financial Fort Harrison Banking Center will have six drive-up lanes, two ATMs and a 6,600-square-foot building constructed by CDI Inc.

"We're very happy we can launch the work on this branch today," First Financial CEO Norm Lowery said. "We're not happy about the pandemic, but at a time when people across the country have lost jobs, we can do this with a local contractor hiring local people."

The building's exterior has a modern design, while the interior has new floor plan and way to serve customers, reflecting the change that customers want.

"There will not be a traditional teller line but individual stations where our customers will be able to go with a lot of privacy and get some truly personal attention," Lowery said.

"It's going to have a modern look. It's a new look for us. We're happy to introduce that look here in Terre Haute and Vigo County. We've called this home for 186 years. So it only seemed appropriate that our new look branch should be here and we're happy to do it here on the north side of Terre Haute."

Bank directors joined the design and construction teams in the ceremony of shoveling dirt as the groundbreaking of the construction project.

The bank has 81 branches in four states, employs about 1,000 associates and has $4.1 billion in assets. First Financial is the only publicly traded company headquartered in Vigo County.

The bank branch currently in Plaza North will move to the new location when construction is completed.

