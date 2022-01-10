This year will bring an expanded Blues at the Crossroad event in September and a new festival in April targeted to display Terre Haute's brewing history.
"We are adding a second stage outside, so we are looking to bring in some bigger name bands," said Blues organizer Connie Wrin, after the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved road closings for the event slated for Sept. 9 and 10.
"We are working on more community support as far as sponsorship goes, so finally after 22 years we are growing," Wrin said.
One stage will be located at Eighth Street and Wabash Avenue and a second stage will be on the west side of Sixth Street facing east.
"We talked to our sound engineers and there is enough space in between those [stages] that we can actually have competing stages, with bands performing at the same time," Wrin said.
Additionally, there will be no food trucks as the downtown has enough restaurants that will be participating in the music festival, Wrin said.
The board approved closing Wabash Avenue from the eastside of Fifth Street to Ninth Street; Eighth Street from Ohio Street to Wabash Avenue and Sixth and Seventh streets from the northside of Ohio Street to the south side of Cherry Street during Blues at the Crossroads.
The road closings are from 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 to 8 a.m. on Sept. 11.
The board also approved a road closure on South Ninth Street from Crawford to Swan streets from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 30 for the new HauteHops Festival. The closure was sought by 3 Sisters Investments.
"People should be able to buy tickets in the next few weeks. We are working with Afterburner Brewing Company to bring something cool to Terre Haute," said Tiffany Baker, who along with husband, Mark, founded Three Sisters Investments.
"Terre Haute has a huge history of brewing, so we want to highlight that and bring tourists to Terre Haute ... and I think this will be an excellent first year for an annual HauteHops event," Baker said, hoping the first year event attracts 500 to 1,000 people.
Dustin Strole, one of four owners of Afterburner Brewing Company, said the new brewery plans to open by the end of January or by early February.
"We have just a couple of things to do, like hook up a cooler. We are at the mercy of cold weather and HVAC guys right now," Strole said. "We picked the spot for our brewing company because it was part of the city's brewing district."
The event will be co-hosted by the Terre Haute Brewing Company, located at 401 S. Ninth St. Afterburner Brewing is located at 629 S. Ninth St.
Access to a parking lot with CVS Pharmacy will remain open during the event.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
