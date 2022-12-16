Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, will begin at sundown on Sunday and end on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26.
The Jewish holiday commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after a successful rebellion by a band called the Maccabees against the Syrian-Greek empire, which had attempted to destroy the Jewish faith. Hanukkah means “dedication” in Hebrew.
To celebrate their victory, Jews needed to light the Temple’s menorah, but there was only enough untainted olive oil to keep it burning for a single day. Nonetheless, the flames persisted to flicker for eight nights, which is why Hanukkah lasts for eight days.
It’s actually a minor holiday on the Jewish calendar — Passover, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are the High Holy Days — and Betsy Frank, president of Terre Haute’s United Hebrew Congregation, said, “It’s traditionally celebrated in the home with the family.”
Because of a rise in COVID and influenza, worship at the United Hebrew Congregation has been online for a couple of weeks, though it has been selling candles and wrapping paper at its Hanukkah store.
Frank said Hanukkah is a subdued holiday, with not that many decorations; gift-giving was not part of the tradition. But due to its proximity of Christmas, commercial elements have become a large part of Hanukkah, with many receiving presents on every one of the eight days.
When Frank was a child, however, she only received a gift on one day of the holiday. She fondly recalls that when she was 13, she received a bedroom set — she still owns some of its pieces 60 years later.
Latke parties, in which potato pancakes are served, have long been a common part of the Hanukkah tradition.
The Hanukkah menorah is candelabrum with nine candles — eight symbolize the number of days that the one in the Temple (which had but seven candles) blazed; the ninth, the shamash, sits in the center of the menorah and is used to light the others. Tradition dictates that candles should be placed in the menorah from right to left, Frank explained, but then they’re lit from left to right.
In Indianapolis, a Community Menorah Candle Lighting will be conducted Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the Max & Mae Simon Jewish Community Campus, 6701 Hoover Rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.