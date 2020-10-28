Fermenting success: Local startup makes kombucha, hot sauce, other treats

Five years ago Megan and Anthony Gossett began fermenting kombucha at their Terre Haute home.

That grew into home-based sales in the Terre Haute Farmers Market in May 2019.

This year, in August, the couple incorporated as Ferm Fresh LLC to expand their sales to commercial businesses, which includes other probiotic products of hot sauce, sauerkraut, kimchi, and salad dressings.

“We got our LLC in order to wholesale and distribute our product,” Megan Gossett said.

Among the first businesses to order the kombucha is Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, owned by Kris and Gretchen Kraut, at Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute.

“They reached out to us and we have been selling the kombucha and are happy to be able to help another small business, especially in a specialty market like that,” Kris Kraut said of Ferm Fresh.

“Really, that is what this small economy will continue to demand as the larger outside world becomes smaller due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to look around and see who we can help, especially in the food community,” Kraut said.

Fermented products, like kombucha, will last for months in a refrigerator without losing any of the probiotics, which makes it attractive for wholesale use. Kraut said he is even planning to use Ferm Fresh kombucha this fall with cocktails at events at the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, another business Kraut and his wife own.

The Gossetts knew that to expand, they needed a bigger facility.

In September, they rented a commercial kitchen in the former Fi Fi Diner & Catering in Brazil at 13 W. National Ave.

“We make everything and package it there,” Megan said, “so we can wholesale to local businesses. It has gone from a kind of part-time hobby to a full-time process, which is great. We have goals of having our own building so we can have a store front,” Megan said. “We would love to have a kombucha tap room,” she said of future goals.

The commercial kitchen has allowed the couple to expand and test other products as well.

“I just created a fermented pumpkin butter that has gone over really well,” Megan said.

Getting started

“We got started with kombucha brewing just at home probably five years ago. We found kombucha because I was having some GI [gastrointestinal] issues. It was doctor after doctor, and I kept trying new medicine. I tried kombucha at the store and I loved it and it actually took away a lot of my symptoms,” Megan said.

“After having to have bottles with us at all times, we decided to brew our own. That progressed to sharing with friends and family and then we just decided, hey, this is a good opportunity to sell it at our farmer’s market [in Terre Haute] and share it with the community.”

They now bottle kombucha by hand.

“We were buying bottles and when we first started, we were asking people to save their beer bottles so we could clean and sanitize and taking labels off, which is very labor intensive,” she said. “But last winter, we got gifted 13,000 bottles for free, so we have those in a storage unit that we can sanitize right from there as they are new bottles. That was a huge expense, so that was a great blessing,” she said.

“We have grown substantially since starting the farmer’s market. We started with one gallon batches and now we do like 21 to 28 gallons every seven to 10 days,” she said.

“The community has been awesome. We have met a lot of great people and have regular customers so that pushed us into deciding to rent a commercial kitchen space,” she said.

Hot sauce is another sought after product for Ferm Fresh.

The hot sauce is fermented for two weeks, using local supplies, such as peppers from the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice at Sisters of Providence.

“Some of the staff members there came up with a hot sauce name for using those peppers. We call it ‘holy hell,’” Megan said. The couple has also tapped Terre Haute-based Local Boy Produce to get ghost peppers, which have produced the hot sauce named “ghost blood, which will make you cry and sweat if that is what you want,” Megan said.

Ferm Fresh also produces salad dressing made with kombucha vinegar mixed with Dijon mustard and extra virgin olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper.

“I love to cook. That has always been a big passion of mine,” Megan said. “Once I am in the kitchen, I just create and see what people will like.”

For its kombucha, Ferm Fresh has five signature flavors. They include “Ginger Bliss," which has candied ginger in the bottle; “Squeeze the day,” which is a low sugar, organic lemonade kombucha; “Straight up” which is an unflavored, plain kombucha; as well as “Princess Parker’s Peach” and orange juice flavored “Juice be Yourself.”

Labor of love

The Gossetts met while working at Starbucks in Terre Haute about 12 years ago. Their 11-year-old daughter, Parker, has been through cancer, but has been cancer free for seven years.

“She has had a lot of health struggles, so as much as we can be together that is great,” Megan said. “And this business has given us the opportunity to really do that. She goes with us and is a part of it."

The kombucha “Princess Parker’s Peach” is named after their daughter, who also is a product taste tester.

“We have always been health oriented. Once we found fermentation and dug into the benefits of it, it really fit our lifestyle,” Megan said.

Making kombucha is not a fast process. It is fermented for 10 days in 7-gallon food safe buckets, using organic fruit juice to flavor for a second fermentation. Then it is hand bottled.

“At some point it would be awesome to have a bottling machine or a capper,” Megan said with a chuckle. The couple also hand places bottle labels with date and batch numbers.

“I like to say it is a labor of love, because I am a firm believer in loving what you do and this just really feels right for us,” Megan said.

