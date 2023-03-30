What began for Anthony and Megan Gossett as a bit of a lark — they began peddling a dozen bottles of homemade kombucha every week at the Farmers Market in 2019 — has blown up into a full-fledged career.
Ferm Fresh’s 12 Points location, which opened in June 2021, has proven such a success that the Gossetts will be opening a new location complete with a drive-thru near Haute City Center in late May or early June.
The second Ferm Fresh will be in the old Baskin Robbins building and will feature 12 taps offering various the fermented tea drink in various flavors and more offerings.
“We thought, ‘Why not try this?’ ” said Megan of the early Farmers Market days. “It went really well and we started getting a customer base.”
When COVID-19 hit, they offered porch deliveries and at the same time began hearing a buzz about the 12 Points area.
“Why not take a risk and open up a store front — it’d be so cool to have a kombucha tap room here in Terre Haute,” Megan said. “We thought Terre Haute needed something like this.”
The Gossetts’ kombucha is on tap at Baesler’s Market and available at 14 locations in three different counties. They’ve expanded their kitchen with six new large fermenters. While they initially produced 230 gallons a week, the new fermenters allow them to make 1,400 gallons weekly.
“But we wanted a place that would be more convenient for our south and east customers and also interstate travelers,” Anthony said of the upcoming location.
“The drive-thru is the key thing, to make it a fun place to get your kombucha — you’re in a hurry, you have some shopping to do, you can get a healthy snack option and be on your way.”
Ferm Fresh is only open Thursday, Friday and Saturday in 12 Points, but the mall location is targeted to operate six days a week with extended hours.
The Gossetts just hired their fourth employee on Friday and anticipate hiring three more. Employees will be trained at the 12 Points location but be allowed to bounce back and forth between the shops on the job.
The Gossetts have a 13-year-old daughter, Parker, who, curiously, isn’t a big kombucha fan.
Megan said with a laugh, “It’s kind of funny — I think it’s one of those, your parents do it and so it’s not as cool.”
“She absorbs a lot of the business, though,” Anthony added. “She’s with us on our day-to-day activities. She sees our brewing process and hears us talk about customer accounts, so she’s getting to the point where she’s using those negotiating tactics on us to get what she wants.”
