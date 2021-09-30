Ferency to be honored at MLB game this weekend

Slain Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency will be among fallen law enforcement officers honored Saturday in Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park during the Major League Baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox, the FBI said Thursday.
A special on-field recognition of fallen law enforcement personnel will include the three FBI lives lost in the past year: Miami Field Office Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Dan Alfin, and Ferency, who was an FBI task force officer, the FBI said in an email. Family members will be on hand for the ceremony.
Ferency died in an exchange of gunfire about 2:15 p.m. July 7 outside the FBI’s Terre Haute office off First Street behind the Vigo County Courthouse.
His attacker allegedly lured Ferency outside by tossing a Molotov cocktail, or incendiary device, at the office. That man awaits trial on a charge of premeditated murder of a federal agent.
