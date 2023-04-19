FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will begin going door-to-door in neighborhoods, including in Sullivan County, to help residents apply for FEMA assistance throughout the next several weeks.
Other areas that FEMA will be visiting include Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen and White counties.
The DSA personnel offer survivors help with registering with FEMA or updating an existing application, answering questions about federal assistance and connecting them to agencies for additional support.
DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. There is no charge for service. If you suspect fraud, report it immediately by calling the sheriff’s office or FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
It is not necessary to wait for a visit from DSA team members to apply for assistance. Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app. The helpline is open and available from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern Time in most languages.
