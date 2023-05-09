More than $1.2 million has been approved for Indiana by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the March 31-April 1 storms and tornadoes, the government announced Tuesday.
The agency said that since April 15:
- FEMA has approved more than $1.24 million in Individual Assistance grants for 125 households.
- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $1.74 million in disaster loans to individuals and businesses.
Survivors, including in Sullivan County, have until June 14 to apply for assistance.
The state and FEMA have opened seven disaster recovery Centers where survivors can ask questions, learn about available resources and get one-on-one help with applications.
Fixed Sites include one at 110 North Main St. in Sullivan. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The sites are closed on Sundays.
No appointment is needed to visit a center, and survivors from all counties can visit any open center.
More centers will be opening soon. To find the one nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.
To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA app.
If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service.
FEMA assistance may include funds for uninsured or under-insured expenses caused by the storms, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, moving and storage, medical, dental, childcare and funeral expenses.
FEMA may also refer you to the SBA, which provides low-interest disaster loans to uninsured or underinsured businesses, homeowners and renters. Submitting the SBA application also allows FEMA to consider you for additional grants.
